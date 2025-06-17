× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Madisonville Miners

Madisonville Miners vs Henderson Flash

It’s game time in Madisonville! Get ready for an exciting night of baseball at the Miners’ home field as they take on Henderson Flash! This game is sponsored by First United Bank & Trust!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

