Madisonville Miners vs Henderson Flash

It’s game time in Madisonville! Get ready for an exciting night of baseball at the Miners’ home field as they take on Henderson Flash! This game is sponsored by First United Bank & Trust!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
