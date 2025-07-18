Madisonville Miners vs. Full Count Rhythm

to

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Enjoy a fun night at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they go up against Full Count Rhythm. This game is sponsored by Travis Ipox – Kentucky Farm Bureau.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Full Count Rhythm - 2025-07-18 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Full Count Rhythm - 2025-07-18 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Full Count Rhythm - 2025-07-18 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Full Count Rhythm - 2025-07-18 18:30:00 ical