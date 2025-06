Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers

Ă— Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Madisonville Miners

Please join us at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park as the Madisonville Miners compete against the Hoptown Hoppers. This event is sponsored by Madisonville Noon Kiwanis, Madisonville Lions Club, and Madisonville Rotary Club.

As part of the Madisonville 4th Fest activities, admission is free for everyone.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com