Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission
Madisonville Miners
Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they play the Hoptown Hoppers at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park. This game is brought to you by Hopkins County Family YMCA!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!
For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com