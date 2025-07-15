Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers

× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Madisonville Miners

Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they play the Hoptown Hoppers at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park. This game is brought to you by Hopkins County Family YMCA!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com