Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers

to

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers

Nothing says summer more than eating a hot dog at the ballpark! Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on the Hoptown Hoppers at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This game is sponsored by Hopkins County Schools!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270-821-4171 for more information!

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
270-821-4171
to
Google Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers - 2025-06-13 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers - 2025-06-13 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers - 2025-06-13 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Hoptown Hoppers - 2025-06-13 18:30:00 ical