Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Madisonville Miners in action.

Madisonville Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs *DOUBLE HEADER*

Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Paducah Chiefs in a DOUBLE HEADER!

Game #1 begins at 5:30 pm and Game #2 will begin 30 minutes after the first game.

Game #1 is sponsored by the Hopkins County Judge Executive & Magistrates and Game # 2 is sponsored by the City of Madisonville.

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $7 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

For more information call 270-821-4171 or visit madisonvilleminers.com/schedule/