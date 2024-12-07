× Expand Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Get ready to experience the magic of the holiday season at the Madisonville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 7, 2024! Join us for a night of festive floats, dazzling lights, and holiday cheer as we spread joy and goodwill to all. Mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this unforgettable event!

25th Annual Kiwanis Christmas Parade – December 7th at 5:00 pm

Theme: “Silver Bells – It’s Christmas Time In The City!”

Paper entry forms will be available at the following locations:

– Madisonville City Hall

– Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce

– Hopkins County Tourism

– First United Bank (Main Branch)

Nonprofit – $20

Decorated Vehicle – $30 (fee per vehicle, select float if pulling trailer)

Floats – $40

Entry fee increases $10 after December 2nd. Last day to enter is December 4th.

For more information visit visitmadisonvilleky.com