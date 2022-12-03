× Expand Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

IT’S ALMOST TIME FOR THE 2022 MADISONVILLE CHRISTMAS PARADE!

The Parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, beginning at 5:00 PM, local time. Parade lineups will begin at 3:00 PM that afternoon in the designated lineup areas.

The theme for the 2022 Parade is “Vintage Christmas!“

In the event of rain on the parade date, the Parade will be conducted on the following Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the same time.

For more information visit madisonvillenoonkiwanis.com/christmas-parade/