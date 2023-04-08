× Expand Madisonville Outdoor Movies Madisonville Outdoor Movies

Grab a blanket or a chair and join us for a good old-fashioned outdoor movie night! The movies begin at 7 pm. There will be vendors and free popcorn!

On April 8th, they will be showing Jurassic Park at Mahr Park Arboretum!

The City of Madisonville will be hosting 4 outdoor movies this summer.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/events