Madisonville Outdoor Movies
Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Grab a blanket or a chair and join us for a good old-fashioned outdoor movie night! The movies begin at 7 pm. There will be vendors and free popcorn!
On April 8th, they will be showing Jurassic Park at Mahr Park Arboretum!
The City of Madisonville will be hosting 4 outdoor movies this summer.
For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/events
Film, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation