Madisonville's Hay Bale Trail
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Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
HCTCC
Hay Bale
Madisonville's Hay Bale Trail
Mahr Park Arboretum's favorite fall traditions will return! Throughout October, our annual Hay Bale Trail transforms the Arboretum into a whimsical autumn wonderland filled with 80+ creatively decorated hay bale displays, each with its own unique theme and personality.
We take fall decorating seriously, so grab a warm drink, gather your family, and enjoy a scenic drive or stroll through a season bursting with pumpkins, hay bales, colorful leaves, and unforgettable photo opportunities. Whether you're celebrating your favorite season or simply looking for a little autumn magic, the Hay Bale Trail is a fall tradition you won't want to miss!
For more information call 2708214171.