Madisonville Salutes 2026 is a day to honor, reflect, and connect. Madisonville City Park will be filled with military displays, first responder units, vendors, and the unwavering spirit of service that binds us all.

This patriotic, family-friendly celebration honors our military service members, veterans, first responders, and their families, bringing the community together for a meaningful day of gratitude and togetherness. A powerful highlight will be The Traveling Vietnam Wall with Cost of Freedom, Traveling Korean Memorial, Traveling WWII Memorial, & Traveling 1st Responder Memorial , which will provide a moving space for reflection and remembrance.

Alongside the tributes, guests will enjoy live entertainment, tournaments and activities, kids’ inflatables and games, food and craft vendors, and a fireworks show that will close the day in celebration of our shared freedom.

Join us for this very special day!