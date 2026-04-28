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Madisonville Salutes

The city of Madisonville will host “Madisonville Salutes,” a full day of patriotic celebration honoring military service members, veterans, and their families, on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Madisonville City Park.

The free, family-friendly event will take place from 3 to 9 p.m., with live music, tournaments, vendor booths, exhibits, and community activities scheduled throughout the day. A car show will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., and military recruiting booths will be on site. The event will culminate in a free concert beginning at 6 p.m., headlined by Colt Ford. Special guest Sarah Beth Brewer will open the show. Organizers said the event is designed to bring the community together to celebrate service, sacrifice, and hometown pride.

Colt Ford has built a career outside the traditional Nashville system and has become one of country music’s most successful independent artists. The Georgia-born singer, songwriter, and rapper has earned five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, including Declaration of Independence, which reached No. 1 in 2012. His 2014 release, Thanks for Listening, also reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and topped the Rap and Independent charts. Ford has charted multiple singles on the Hot Country Songs chart, including “Back” featuring Jake Owen, and received an Academy of Country Music nomination for “Cold Beer” with Jamey Johnson. With more than 3 million albums sold and over 1 billion streams, he has collaborated with artists such as Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, and Jermaine Dupri. As a songwriter, Ford co-wrote Jason Aldean’s No. 1 hit “Dirt Road Anthem” and Brantley Gilbert’s “Country Must Be Country Wide.” His music blends country, hip-hop, and rock influences and helped define the country rap genre. His latest project, Must Be The Country, reflects both his signature sound and personal resilience. Following surgery for eye cancer and a diagnosis of Myasthenia Gravis, an autoimmune disorder, Ford has continued to tour extensively while working on new music.

Festival activities will take place throughout the day at Madisonville City Park and will include food trucks, a beer garden, vendor booths, tournaments, and interactive exhibits. Attendees will also have the opportunity to visit several on-site memorials, including the WWII Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and First Responders Memorial.

The evening will conclude with a concert, capping a full day dedicated to honoring military service and community spirit.

For more information and event updates, visit MadisonvilleLiving.com.