Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Whiskey Row
First United Bank & Trust Plaza E. Center St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Summer Concert Series
Join us Friday, July 15th for a concert featuring Whiskey Row. All Summer Concerts are Free and are located at First United Bank & Trust Plaza from 7 pm - 9 pm.
For more information call 270.824.2100 or visit on Facebook: City Of Madisonville KY
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation