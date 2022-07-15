Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Whiskey Row

First United Bank & Trust Plaza E. Center St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Whiskey Row

Join us Friday, July 15th for a concert featuring Whiskey Row. All Summer Concerts are Free and are located at First United Bank & Trust Plaza from 7 pm - 9 pm.

For more information call 270.824.2100 or visit on Facebook: City Of Madisonville KY

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.824.2100
