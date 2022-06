Madisonville Summer Concert Series - The Crashers

Madisonville Summer Concert Series Madisonville Summer Concert Series

Join us Friday, Sept. 2nd for a concert featuring The Crashers! All Summer Concerts are Free and are located at First United Bank & Trust Plaza from 7 pm - 9 pm.

For more information call 270.824.2100 or visit on Facebook: City Of Madisonville KY