Madisonville Train Show
to
Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville Train Show
Madisonville Train Show
Madisonville Train Show
Admission is $5. Show hours are 10am-3pm Central Time. There will be at least 70 Tables of Model Trains in all scales and related items, including accessories, locomotives, cars, track, DCC items, photos, memorabilia, and much more!
Location: Ballard Convention Center, Hopkins County Fairgrounds, 605 E. Arch Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.
For information or if you need tables, contact Kevin- bgtrainshow@gmail.com or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madisonville-train-show-2/