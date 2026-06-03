× Expand Madisonville Train Show Madisonville Train Show

Madisonville Train Show

Admission is $5. Show hours are 10am-3pm Central Time. There will be at least 70 Tables of Model Trains in all scales and related items, including accessories, locomotives, cars, track, DCC items, photos, memorabilia, and much more!

Location: Ballard Convention Center, Hopkins County Fairgrounds, 605 E. Arch Street, Madisonville, KY 42431.

For information or if you need tables, contact Kevin- bgtrainshow@gmail.com or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/madisonville-train-show-2/