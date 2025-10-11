Madisonville Train Show

to

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Train Show

Admission is $5. There will be at least 70 Tables of Model Trains in all scales and related items, including accessories, locomotives, cars, track, DCC items, photos, memorabilia, and much more!

For information or if you need tables, contact Kevin- bgtrainshow@gmail.com

Info

Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Madisonville Train Show - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Train Show - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Train Show - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Train Show - 2025-10-11 10:00:00 ical