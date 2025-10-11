Madisonville Train Show
Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Admission is $5. There will be at least 70 Tables of Model Trains in all scales and related items, including accessories, locomotives, cars, track, DCC items, photos, memorabilia, and much more!
For information or if you need tables, contact Kevin- bgtrainshow@gmail.com
Info
