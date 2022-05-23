× Expand The Center for Old Music in the New World The Center for Old Music in the New World

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians, Monday May 23rd at 7:30 pm in Maxwell Presbyterian Church. Join us for a springtime celebration of sacred and secular music from the 16th through the 18th centuries with offerings by Cavalieri, Gregor, Monteverdi, Morley, and more. Admission by donation. Masking and Social Distancing required. 180 E Maxwell St, Lexington, KY.

For more information call (859) 255-1074 or visit centerforoldmusic.org/index.php