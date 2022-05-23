Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians

to

Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church 180 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, Kentucky

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians, Monday May 23rd at 7:30 pm in Maxwell Presbyterian Church. Join us for a springtime celebration of sacred and secular music from the 16th through the 18th centuries with offerings by Cavalieri, Gregor, Monteverdi, Morley, and more. Admission by donation. Masking and Social Distancing required. 180 E Maxwell St, Lexington, KY.

For more information call (859) 255-1074 or visit centerforoldmusic.org/index.php

Info

Maxwell St. Presbyterian Church 180 E. Maxwell St., Lexington, Kentucky
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians - 2022-05-23 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians - 2022-05-23 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians - 2022-05-23 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madrigals, Monteverdi, and the Moravians - 2022-05-23 19:30:00 ical