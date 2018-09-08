MAEC September Art Fair

Join MAEC - Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center for our 10th Annual September Art Fair! Visit us at 1860 Mellwood Avenue on September 8th and 9th between 11 AM and 5 PM. Bring your family and Fido too. Parking and admission are free! Artists will be set up indoors and outdoors selling their creations. In addition to artists booths, the event will include food, drinks, performances, children’s activities, and more! Visit mellwoodartcenter.com to apply as a vendor today!

For more information call 502.895.3650 or visit mellwoodartcenter.com