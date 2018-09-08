MAEC September Art Fair

to Google Calendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00

Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

MAEC September Art Fair

Join MAEC - Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center for our 10th Annual September Art Fair! Visit us at 1860 Mellwood Avenue on September 8th and 9th between 11 AM and 5 PM. Bring your family and Fido too. Parking and admission are free! Artists will be set up indoors and outdoors selling their creations. In addition to artists booths, the event will include food, drinks, performances, children’s activities, and more! Visit mellwoodartcenter.com to apply as a vendor today!

For more information call 502.895.3650 or visit mellwoodartcenter.com

Info
Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center 1860 Mellwood Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
502.895.3650
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00 iCalendar - MAEC September Art Fair - 2018-09-08 11:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Tuesday

May 22, 2018

Wednesday

May 23, 2018

Submit Yours