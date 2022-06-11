Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House
The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Maggie Hollis will be playing at The Crowded House on Saturday, June 11th! Enjoy the show from 7-9:30pm! Grab a bite and a drink!
For more information, please call 270.825.1178 or visit on Facebook: The Crowded House Madisonville
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs