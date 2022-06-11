Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House

to

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House

Maggie Hollis will be playing at The Crowded House on Saturday, June 11th! Enjoy the show from 7-9:30pm! Grab a bite and a drink!

For more information, please call 270.825.1178 or visit on Facebook: The Crowded House Madisonville

Info

The Crowded House 26 West Center St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
270.825.1178
to
Google Calendar - Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House - 2022-06-11 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House - 2022-06-11 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House - 2022-06-11 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Maggie Hollis @ The Crowded House - 2022-06-11 19:00:00 ical