Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn

Magic Tree House: The Knight at Dawn KIDS is an adaptation of the second of Mary Pope Osborne’s award-winning fantasy adventure books from the Magic Tree House book series, which has sold more than 100 million copies and is available in more than 100 countries around the world. This time around, Jack and Annie’s tree house takes them to an age of knights in shining armor, where the two discover the power of hope and the true meaning of gallantry.

The two siblings, Jack and Annie, return to visit the magic tree house. As they read a book about knights and the middle ages, Annie is intrigued by the Black Knight and the mysterious quest one must successfully complete before becoming a knight. When she wishes to visit the castle in the book, the siblings are whisked away to medieval times. They set off to learn more about the Black Knight and his quest, experiencing a grand medieval feast, escaping through secret tunnels and dancing with enchanted suits of armor, all in an effort to find their way back home.

The Spotlight Theatre Richmond Mall

June 1, 2, 7:00pm

June 3, 2:00pm

June 8, 9, 7:00pm

June 10, 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
May 2018

