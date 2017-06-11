Magic and Wonder Show

to Google Calendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Magic and Wonder Show

“The Magic & The Wonder” will be unleashed at 5 p.m. on June 11 at Whitney Hall inside The Kentucky Center for the Arts.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and early arrivals will be treated to close-up magic inside the lobby.

Ticket prices are $17.50 to $34.50 and available through The Kentucky Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.KentuckyCenter.org.

All net proceeds from ticket sales support the children of Kosair Charities and the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.

For more information visit LouisvilleMagicShow.com.

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

502.637.7696

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Magic and Wonder Show - 2017-06-11 17:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™