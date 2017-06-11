Magic and Wonder Show

“The Magic & The Wonder” will be unleashed at 5 p.m. on June 11 at Whitney Hall inside The Kentucky Center for the Arts.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and early arrivals will be treated to close-up magic inside the lobby.

Ticket prices are $17.50 to $34.50 and available through The Kentucky Center for the Arts Box Office or online at www.KentuckyCenter.org.

All net proceeds from ticket sales support the children of Kosair Charities and the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.

For more information visit LouisvilleMagicShow.com.