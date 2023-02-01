Magical, Mystical World of Roots – Virtual Workshop

One of the marvels of the plant world is going on right beneath our feet - the relationship between plant roots and symbiotic fungi! These mycorrhizal unions are essential to plant growth and are mostly unknown to gardeners. Shannon Walker, Ph.D. Biology Student at the University of Louisville will lead a virtual discussion on understanding this magical relationship and how to encourage it in your own garden.

