× Expand High Stakes Rooftop High Stakes Rooftop

Mahjong Night at High Stakes Rooftop

Wednesday, April 1

Get ready for a Derby-themed evening of tiles, cocktails, and rooftop fun! Join us Wednesday, April 1st at High Stakes Rooftop for a lively night of Mahjong with great food, drinks, and a little friendly competition.

Check-In: 6:00 PM

Whether you're brand new to Mahjong or already know your way around the tiles, everyone is welcome!

Pricing:

• $70 per person – Beginners (never played before, 8 total spots available)

• $55 per person – Returning/experienced players, 24 total spots available)

***WHEN MAKING RESERVATION PLEASE NOTE HOW MANY BEGINNERS AND HOW MANY SEASONED PLAYERS. SPOTS ARE VERY LIMITED***

Your ticket includes:

Guided Mahjong for those that have played, and Mahjong instructions for beginners

Delicious passed appetizers

Two Derby-themed specialty cocktails

A fun social night on the rooftop

Katie from KatieB_KYDerby will be there to make fascinators to match your Derby outfits

Custom permanent jewelry from Link&Lou will be onsite!

Grab your friends, and join us for a night of Mahjong under the lights!

Limited seats available — reserve your spot early! (24 spots for seasoned players, 8 spots for beginners)

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com