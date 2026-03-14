Mahjong Night at High Stakes Rooftop
to
Tempo by Hilton Louisville Downtown NuLu 710 E Jefferson St, Kentucky 40202
High Stakes Rooftop
High Stakes Rooftop
Mahjong Night at High Stakes Rooftop
Wednesday, April 1
Get ready for a Derby-themed evening of tiles, cocktails, and rooftop fun! Join us Wednesday, April 1st at High Stakes Rooftop for a lively night of Mahjong with great food, drinks, and a little friendly competition.
Check-In: 6:00 PM
Whether you're brand new to Mahjong or already know your way around the tiles, everyone is welcome!
Pricing:
• $70 per person – Beginners (never played before, 8 total spots available)
• $55 per person – Returning/experienced players, 24 total spots available)
***WHEN MAKING RESERVATION PLEASE NOTE HOW MANY BEGINNERS AND HOW MANY SEASONED PLAYERS. SPOTS ARE VERY LIMITED***
Your ticket includes:
Guided Mahjong for those that have played, and Mahjong instructions for beginners
Delicious passed appetizers
Two Derby-themed specialty cocktails
A fun social night on the rooftop
Katie from KatieB_KYDerby will be there to make fascinators to match your Derby outfits
Custom permanent jewelry from Link&Lou will be onsite!
Grab your friends, and join us for a night of Mahjong under the lights!
Limited seats available — reserve your spot early! (24 spots for seasoned players, 8 spots for beginners)
For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com