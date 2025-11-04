Mahjong Open Play

× Expand Junior League of Lexington MAHJONG GAME NIGHT - 1 Mahjong Open Game night! Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance.

Calling all Mahjong players! Join the Junior League of Lexington at the Bodley-Bullock House (200 Market Street, Lexington, KY) on November 4th, 2025 from 6pm-8pm for an Open Mahjong Play event! Space is limited to just 40 players, so don't delay, sign up today! Tickets are $25 per person. All supplies are included, but all players must bring their 2025 National Mahjong Card to play. Join us from 5:30-6:00 for snacks and drinks before the game.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be found here: square.link/u/ePvrx2Yt