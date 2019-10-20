Maiden Alley Oktoberfest

Maiden Alley Oktoberfest has grown to be a Paducah tradition not to be missed.

Friday: Kick off the weekend with the Maiden Alley Oktoberfest Beer Dinner featuring craft beer pairings.

Saturday: Maiden Alley Cinema's annual Oktoberfest celebration features a day full of Bavarian cuisine prepared by Kirchhoff's Bakery and Deli, local and regional craft beer selections and great live music! All proceeds benefit Maiden Alley Cinema.

For more information call (270) 442-7723 or visit maidenalleyoktoberfest.com