Main Street Derby - LaGrange

Main Street Derby

Join Judith M Millinery Supply House for their Annual Main Street Derby. This is a free, fun family event which includes a Hat Show featuring hats made by milliners all over the US. Kids-craft your own noodle horse and see which one will win Kids Derby! Includes a kid’s parade where participants can design their own “float”-just like the Pegasus Parade! Join world renowned milliner Jenny Pfanenstiel, owner of Judith M, in this Derby-themed event as she brings the hat experience to you! Bring a chair, friend, and the kids for a fun day of hats and activities. And don’t forget to wear your hats!

For more information, please call 260.499.4407 or visit lagrangemainstreet.org/