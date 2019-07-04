× Expand Alisha Curry Mainstreet Saturday Night Downtown Campbellsville

Mainstreet Saturday Night Car Cruise

The Mainstreet Saturday Night Car Cruise, presented by the Tri-County Car Club, is the first Saturday in each month from April to October from 3-6 pm. Cars, trucks, hot rods, classics, rat rods, motorcycles, you name it, will all be making their way to Main Street. There will be music, activities, fund raisers, live entertainment, door prizes, shopping on Main, all kinds of food and, of course, lots and lots of vehicles to look over.

Mainstreet Saturday Night 2019 Events:

May 4th, 3pm – 6 pm

June 1st, 3pm – 6 pm

July 4th, Car Show at CU 9AM

August 3rd, 3pm – 6 pm

September 7th, 3pm – 6 pm

October 5th, 3pm – 6 pm

For more information call (270) 789-7852 or visit tri-countycarclub.com/