Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels

to Google Calendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00

Haymarket Whiskey Bar 331 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels

Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels is a local fundraiser hosted by Haymarket Whiskey Bar.

On Wednesday September 13th we are teaming up with guest bartenders from Seven Grand and Four Roses Bourbon to benefit local Kentucky wishes through Make-A-Wish. Live bluegrass entertainment provided by Hickory Vaught Trio.

Come kick off the Kentucky Bourbon Festival with us and learn more about wish granting in Kentucky!

It is sure to be a great evening mixing and mingling with Make-A-Wish supporters new and old. As a part of our initiative to grow our Young Professionals Board of Directors, we would love to invite you and your friends to get a taste of Make-A-Wish and our mission during the evening.

For more information visit haymarketwhiskeybar.com

Info
Haymarket Whiskey Bar 331 East Market Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00 iCalendar - Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels - 2017-09-13 18:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

August 11, 2017

Saturday

August 12, 2017

Sunday

August 13, 2017

Monday

August 14, 2017

Tuesday

August 15, 2017

Wednesday

August 16, 2017

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™