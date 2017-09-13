Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels

Make-A-Wish Charitable Barrels is a local fundraiser hosted by Haymarket Whiskey Bar.

On Wednesday September 13th we are teaming up with guest bartenders from Seven Grand and Four Roses Bourbon to benefit local Kentucky wishes through Make-A-Wish. Live bluegrass entertainment provided by Hickory Vaught Trio.

Come kick off the Kentucky Bourbon Festival with us and learn more about wish granting in Kentucky!

It is sure to be a great evening mixing and mingling with Make-A-Wish supporters new and old. As a part of our initiative to grow our Young Professionals Board of Directors, we would love to invite you and your friends to get a taste of Make-A-Wish and our mission during the evening.

For more information visit haymarketwhiskeybar.com