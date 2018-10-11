Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland

October 11 marks the 11th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Day® at Keeneland, the culmination of a rewarding experience for a special group of deserving children, while raising funds to make more life-changing wishes come true. Each year, local Thoroughbred farms and organizations team up with Keeneland to create life-changing wishes for children from the ages of 2½ to 18 with critical illnesses. At Keeneland, the children and their families are treated to a VIP experience, complete with presenting a trophy after each race, meeting jockeys and experiencing all the excitement of a day at the races. Several local farms and equine medical facilities sponsor the participating wish kids.

Get involved today by purchasing tickets for the October 11th races, donating, or volunteering.

For more information visit oki.wish.org/news-and-events/calendar-of-events/events-time-folder/10/make-a-wish-day-at-keeneland