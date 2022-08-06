× Expand Make A Difference Dash 5K Make A Difference Dash 5K

Join us for a community 5K run/walk through the beautiful grounds of Keeneland and make a difference in the lives of others.

Proceeds go to the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation, which serves philanthropic activities in Kentucky and around the world.

Dr. Pearse Lyons, founder of Alltech, believed in living each day to the fullest and making a difference in the lives of others. An avid runner, Dr. Lyons also never missed an opportunity to lace up his shoes and outpace his friends. The Make a Difference Dash combines running and philanthropy while celebrating a life well-lived.

For more information, please visit runsignup.com/Race/KY/Lexington/MakeADifferenceDashLegacy5K