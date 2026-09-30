Make Do: An Exhibit By Justin Jude Carroll

× Expand Gateway Regional Arts Center Make Do Graphic Kit JJC - Digital Flyer Justin Jude Caroll's Free Opening Reception for Make Do will be held in the Gillie Frye Gallery on the ground floor of GRAC.

Join us for the gallery reception of Make Do, an exhibition by Portland-based visual artist Justin Jude Carroll.

Working in acrylic paint, mixed media, and collage, Carroll creates layered compositions of marks, text, color, and recurring wave forms that reveal and obscure what lies beneath. His work is deeply informed by his recovery from a traumatic brain injury in 2015, which changed his experience of perception, language, and meaning-making.

Through abstraction and experimentation, Make Do explores the tension between clarity and uncertainty, inviting viewers to piece together their own meaning from what emerges. Carroll’s work has been exhibited throughout the Pacific Northwest and is held in private and corporate collections across the country.

FREE. RSVP Recommended.

For more information call 8594986264.