Make It, Take It, Give It! Workshops

Let this year’s gift come from more than your heart - your hands! Berea’s artisans are offering specially designed workshops with gift-giving in mind. Take home a completed project ready to give - or you just might want to keep it for yourself.

Bring your kids or grandkids, enroll them in the youth-friendly offerings or register with them and create together. Educators come register with your co-workers, friends and family while enjoying creative learning!

Workshops offered Weekends - Nov. 23rd-25th, Nov. 30th-Dec. 2nd, Dec. 7th-9th and Dec. 14th-16th, 2018.

For more information call 800-598-5263 or visit visitberea.com/workshops/group/make-it-take-it-give-it