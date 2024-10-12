× Expand DHumbert Essential Oil Crafts

Make and Take Fun with Essential Oils

Join us for some hands on fun and enjoy an afternoon of learning and crafting!

You will make 6 projects using Young Living Essential Oils. They will include home items, personal items, and maybe even an edible item.

Come learn how nature’s gifts can enhance your life while you have fun with friends! Did we mention Wine!

Grab a friend and come join the fun!

There is a 30 person limit so don't forget to reserve your spot!

Cost is $25 per person covers 1 glass of your favorite local made Schoolyard Winery wine and all your supplies for 6 projects. Money is payable in advance by Venmo to

@Diana-Humbert

For more information call 859-653-3730.