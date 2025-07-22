Make a Tote Workshop

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Make a Tote Info Graphic

Paint-a-Tote Workshop!

Design it. Paint it. Carry it.

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Time: 5:30-7:00pm

Cost: $17

Location: Makerspace WKy

Get creative and customize your own canvas tote bag in this fun, hands-on workshop! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned DIYer, this event is all about expressing your style and having fun.

What’s Included:

Blank canvas tote bag

Paints, brushes & stencils

Step-by-step guidance

Take home your own personalized tote!

Perfect for adults, teens, or a crafty girls’ night out!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com