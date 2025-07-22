Make a Tote Workshop
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Paint-a-Tote Workshop!
Design it. Paint it. Carry it.
Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
Time: 5:30-7:00pm
Cost: $17
Location: Makerspace WKy
Get creative and customize your own canvas tote bag in this fun, hands-on workshop! Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned DIYer, this event is all about expressing your style and having fun.
What’s Included:
Blank canvas tote bag
Paints, brushes & stencils
Step-by-step guidance
Take home your own personalized tote!
Perfect for adults, teens, or a crafty girls’ night out!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com