Make A Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Crash the Gala After Party

to

Churchill Downs 700 Central Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Grab your friends or come solo and meet us The Hope is Essential Gala After-Party following the 2021 Kentucky Hope is Essential Gala or appetizers & drinks, entertainment and more to help make more local wishes come true!

Purchase your tickets now by visiting the ticket link and selecting 'After-Party Ticket'

For more information go to http://one.bidpal.net/kygala/ticketing

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music
to
