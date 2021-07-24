Make A Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Crash the Gala After Party

× Expand Make A Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Crash the Gala Logo

Grab your friends or come solo and meet us The Hope is Essential Gala After-Party following the 2021 Kentucky Hope is Essential Gala or appetizers & drinks, entertainment and more to help make more local wishes come true!

Purchase your tickets now by visiting the ticket link and selecting 'After-Party Ticket'

For more information go to http://one.bidpal.net/kygala/ticketing