Make A Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana Hope is Essential Gala

Help make life-changing wishes come true for local children with critical illnesses at the Kentucky Make-A-Wish Hope is Essential Gala.

It's our biggest celebration of the year! At the Hope is Essential Gala, you'll enjoy a delicious dinner and drinks, bid on exciting live and silent auction items, hear inspiring wish stories, and help bring hope, strength, and joy to Kentucky kids through the power of a wish. Wish kids are counting on you now more than ever. Your support of the Hope is Essential gala ensures we're able to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Wishes deliver hope and hope is essential! Together, we can shine a light of hope and joy to children in their darkest days, bringing them strength for tomorrow!

For more information go to wish.org/oki/kentucky-hope-essential-gala