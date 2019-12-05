Maker's Mark: A Taste of Heritage at Liquor Barn

This unique, one-hour event with Bill Samuels Jr. and Rob Samuels is your opportunity to hear, see and savor the true heritage of the Maker’s Mark brand. Guests will not only hear about the brand’s origins. They’ll also get to see rare memorabilia from Star Hill Farm, including the very first bottle of Maker’s Mark ever produced.

Taste through four all-new exclusive Maker’s Mark Private Select® offerings. Each of these rare bourbons, crafted with help from bourbon societies across Kentucky, highlights a distinctive flavor profile achieved through the Private Select stave selection process. And you can be among the first to try the delicious results, plus pick up a bottle to take home.

Chefs from the LEE Initiative will be providing a small bite. Portions of the ticket price for these events goes directly to the LEE Initiative and their worthwhile efforts.

$25/person.

To register, click the desired time slot:

5:30 – 6:30 pm

6 – 7 pm

6:30 – 7:30 pm

7 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 294-5700 or visit liquorbarn.com