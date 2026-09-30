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MAKER FAIRE LOUISVILLE RETURNS OCTOBER 17 TO THE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Free, Family-Friendly Event Brings Together Makers, Artists and Inventors for Hands-On Exhibits and Demonstrations

Maker Faire Louisville 2026 will take place Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Louisville’s Engineering Student Success & Research Building, 201 Engineering Drive. The event is free and open to the public, with no tickets or advance registration required. Additional information is available at louisville.makerfaire.com.

Presented by Louisville Makes and hosted by the University of Louisville’s J.B. Speed School of Engineering, the event brings together artists, engineers, crafters, hobbyists and inventors to share their projects and explain how they were made. Exhibits and activities will take place inside and outside the building, with opportunities for children and adults to meet makers and participate in hands-on demonstrations.

Billed as “The Greatest Show and Tell on Earth,” Maker Faire combines elements of a science fair and a community festival. The Louisville event showcases work across disciplines, including robotics, woodworking, crafts, art and technology, connecting visitors with the people behind the projects.

ATTENDING MAKER FAIRE

Maker Faire Louisville will take place rain or shine. Free parking is available in lots near the venue, and the building is accessible. Exhibits and activities are designed for visitors of ALL ages.

Maker Faire Louisville 2026

Saturday, October 17, 2026

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University of Louisville

Engineering Student Success and Research Building

Google Maps address: 216 Eastern Parkway Louisville, KY

Admission: Free. No tickets or advance registration required.

For event information and participating maker listings, visit louisville.makerfaire.com.