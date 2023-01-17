Maker Mob at Oldham County Public Library
to
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
×
Oldham County Public Library
Maker Mob
Maker Mob at Oldham County Library
This is a drop-in program for grades K-5 to explore Art, Science, and Engineering at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch. It takes place every week on Tuesdays from 4 – 5:30 p.m. beginning on January 17 and ending on April 25, 2023.
For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Workshops