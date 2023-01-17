Maker Mob at Oldham County Public Library

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Maker Mob

Maker Mob at Oldham County Library

This is a drop-in program for grades K-5 to explore Art, Science, and Engineering at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch. It takes place every week on Tuesdays from 4 – 5:30 p.m. beginning on January 17 and ending on April 25, 2023.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/