Maker's Day at Christian Way Farm

Continuing with our theme of having a Season of Hope, and a way to give back to our community, Christian Way Farm is so excited to announce that we’ll be hosting a second Maker Day! On May 14, we will host a Maker Day for local businesses, which will be an opportunity for vendors to sell their handcrafted goods. Come see the handcrafted and locally made items by South Western Kentucky’s hardworking local businesses by stopping in to check out their unique handmade products.

There will be no charge to shop, but a donation of $5 or more for diapers to Alpha Pregnancy is encouraged and appreciated. Admission is required if you wish to partake in Farm or Mini Golf activities.

Vendors will be set up from 10AM-3PM, but feel free to stay and enjoy farm and mini golf activities all day! Also remember to come with cash on hand for our vendors who may not take credit cards.

List of Vendors that will be attending:

✔️ Grace and Mercy

✔️ Cakes & Confections LLC

✔️ Bluegrass Cavern Popcorn

✔️ The Crafty Baking Shop

✔️ Sweet Soul Confections

✔️ Hand Made Walking Sticks & Knives

✔️ The Soapy Goat

✔️ 28 Stitches crafts

✔️ The Crafty Cook

✔️ Grammy J’s Creations

✔️ Simply Southern Creations

✔️ Wendy Westerfield (local author of the Adventures with Piggy books)

✔️ Faith Art By Meagan

✔️ The Little Things Boutique

✔️ Purdie Products

We open at 10 AM and the farm stays open until dark. Join us throughout the day for an unforgettable outdoor shopping extravaganza!

Christian Way Cafe will be open so that food is available for purchase during your visit. Please visit https://christianwayfarm.com/cafe/ for our menu. Visit us Mondays – Saturdays starting at 10 AM.

Event information subject to change.

For more information call (270) 269–2434 or visit christianwayfarm.com