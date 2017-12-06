Maker's Mark Candlelight Tours

Maker's Mark Distillery 3350 Burks Spring Rd, Kentucky 40037

 Maker's Mark Candlelight Tours

After dark self-guided tour through the distillery decorated for the holiday season. Seasonal cocktails and sweet treats available.

 Free

For more information visit makersmark.com

Maker's Mark Distillery 3350 Burks Spring Rd, Kentucky 40037
