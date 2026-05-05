Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Expo & Craft Fair Infographic
Join us to celebrate the Makerspace and all things maker!
Outside: craft vendors and food trucks
Inside:
Tours
Silent Auction,
Drawings for FREE Classes
FREE kids crafts
Equipment Demonstrations
Anyone interested in being a vendor should fill out the form: https://forms.gle/46p3CNMcBxGLXeGs9 There are only 15 spots available, so don't wait!
For more information call. 270.825.8144