Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Expo & Craft Fair Infographic

Join us to celebrate the Makerspace and all things maker!

Outside: craft vendors and food trucks

Inside:

Tours

Silent Auction,

Drawings for FREE Classes

FREE kids crafts

Equipment Demonstrations

Anyone interested in being a vendor should fill out the form: https://forms.gle/46p3CNMcBxGLXeGs9 There are only 15 spots available, so don't wait!

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For more information call. 270.825.8144