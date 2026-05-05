Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair

to

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us to celebrate the Makerspace and all things maker!

Outside: craft vendors and food trucks

Inside:

Tours

Silent Auction,

Drawings for FREE Classes

FREE kids crafts

Equipment Demonstrations

Anyone interested in being a vendor should fill out the form: https://forms.gle/46p3CNMcBxGLXeGs9 There are only 15 spots available, so don't wait!

For more information call. 270.825.8144

Info

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair - 2026-05-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair - 2026-05-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair - 2026-05-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Makerspace Expo & Craft Fair - 2026-05-30 10:00:00 ical