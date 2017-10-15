Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Whitaker Bank Ballpark 207 Legends Lane, Kentucky 40505

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

This is your chance to get involved and make a difference! This year’s Making Strides of Fayette-Lexington will be on Sunday, October 15, 2017. Registration will be at 1:00 PM and the start time will be 3:00 PM.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation, uniting more than 300 communities to Make Strides Against Breast Cancer. Last year nearly 1.2 million Making Strides walkers nationwide turned awareness into action and helped to raise more than $60 million to help the Society save more lives from breast cancer.

For more information visit main.acsevents.org

Whitaker Bank Ballpark 207 Legends Lane, Kentucky 40505
