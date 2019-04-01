Makings of a Master Exhibit Travels to Hardin County

The Kentucky Arts Council’s traveling folk and traditional arts exhibit, Makings of a Master, will be in Hardin County through April 30.

The exhibit is at West Point Elementary School, 209 N. 13th St., West Point. Visitors who would like to see the exhibit should call the school at 502-922-4797 to arrange a visit.

Makings of a Master consists of interpretive panels displaying photos and quotes, along with a push-button video display.

As part of the exhibit's visit to the school, Kentucky Arts Council Folk and Traditional Arts Apprenticeship grant recipient Erin Fitzgerald, performing as A Girl Named Earl, played music for students on March 28. She explained styles she learned from master folk musician Sue Massek, and sang and played traditional and popular songs with guitar, dulcimer, banjo, ukulele and a washboard.

For more information on the Makings of a Master exhibit, contact Mark Brown, arts council folk and traditional arts director, at mark.brown@ky.gov or 502-892-3115

For more information visit artscouncil.ky.gov/