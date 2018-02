Mama Rubys Holistic Mystic Expo

Fun, fantasy, and a whole lot more! This expo embraces all things metaphysical, holistic, fantasy, paranormal and fun; truly something for everyone, and on the river in beautiful Owensboro, KY.

From TV Celebrities, fascinating shows and seminars, to cosplay and fairies! Something fun for every member of the family. Over 200 Vendors.

For more information call (859) 368-3859 or visit holisticmysticexpo.com