Mammoth Cave Hosts 40th Annual Cave Sing

Mammoth Cave National Park will host the 40th annual Cave Sing starting at 2 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019. This year’s free event will feature the Caveman Chorus who will present traditional holiday music a cappella within the cave at Rafinesque Hall.

Cave Sing participants will depart for the Historic Entrance from behind the park visitor center at 2 pm. Participants should be prepared to walk up and down a steep hill, climb 160 steps, and dress in warm layers and comfortable shoes or boots. Even though the cave air stays at a constant 54 degrees Fahrenheit, wind chills in the entrance are much cooler.

Prior to the Cave Sing event, world renowned musician, and former cave guide, Janet Bass Smith, will entertain guests with holiday music in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave’s Rotunda Room starting at 1 pm.

In addition to the holiday festivities the Friends of Mammoth Cave will hold their annual meeting at the Spelunkers Café in the Lodge at Mammoth Cave starting at 1 pm. The public is encouraged to stop by the meeting to learn about the park and the important work of the Friends whose mission is to “Protect-Connect-Inspire.”

Immediately after the Cave Sing event, the Lodge at Mammoth Cave will host complimentary refreshments for park guests in the lodge.

For more information call (270) 758-2180