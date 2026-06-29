The Man with the Big Hat - Flyover Film Festival screening
to
Brown Theatre 315 West Broadway, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Three Chords and the Truth
The Man with the Big Hat
The Man with the Big Hat Screening + Q&A
Directed by Austin Sayre
An unsung pioneer of 1970s Texas Progressive Country, Steven Fromholz had a knack for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Revered by legends like Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett & John Denver, he remained commercially unknown. He sought redemption on the Rio Grande as a river guide until a debilitating stroke erased his musical memory, stripping Fromholz of his artistic identity.
This intimate and impressionistic portrayal, bolstered by newly discovered archives as well as never-before-heard recordings, unveils the evolution of Fromholz, and reshapes the notion of success and artistic fortitude.
Includes post-screening discussion with Director Austin Sayre.
This documentary recently held its world premiere at SXSW. 2026, U.S., 89 minutes. Recommended for 13+.
For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit louisvillefilmsociety.org/events/screening-of-the-man-with-the-big-hat/