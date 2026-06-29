The Man with the Big Hat - Flyover Film Festival screening

× Expand Three Chords and the Truth The Man with the Big Hat

The Man with the Big Hat Screening + Q&A

Directed by Austin Sayre

An unsung pioneer of 1970s Texas Progressive Country, Steven Fromholz had a knack for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Revered by legends like Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett & John Denver, he remained commercially unknown. He sought redemption on the Rio Grande as a river guide until a debilitating stroke erased his musical memory, stripping Fromholz of his artistic identity.

This intimate and impressionistic portrayal, bolstered by newly discovered archives as well as never-before-heard recordings, unveils the evolution of Fromholz, and reshapes the notion of success and artistic fortitude.

Includes post-screening discussion with Director Austin Sayre.

This documentary recently held its world premiere at SXSW. 2026, U.S., 89 minutes. Recommended for 13+.

For more information call (502) 584-7777 or visit louisvillefilmsociety.org/events/screening-of-the-man-with-the-big-hat/