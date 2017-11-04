Man o’ War Dinner

The Kentucky Horse Park and the CP National Horse Show have partnered to offer a special dinner honoring the legendary racehorse Man o’ War on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. The Man o’ War Farm-to-Table Benefit Dinner will take place at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Alltech Arena in Gracie Street Garden.

Featuring a night of Kentucky Proud dishes, craft beer and cocktails, and premium seats to view the National Horse Show, this limited-ticket event is sure to be a night to remember.

“We are excited about this special opportunity to partner with the National Horse Show and once again celebrate the great Man o’ War,” said Kentucky Horse Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt. “This dinner will not only showcase great food and exciting equine competition, but guests will also take home a truly special souvenir to commemorate the occasion.”

Prewitt was referring to the limited-edition collectable Maker’s Mark® Man o’ War Celebration bottles. These keepsakes are not available to the public. Only 100 of these bottles were crafted for this dinner. Tickets for the event are $500 per person (1 bottle included), $750 per couple (1 bottle included), and $3,500 per table (8 bottles included).

Craft beer and cocktails will be served at 5 p.m. Dinner is slated for 5:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., dinner guests may view the Longines FEI World Cup show jumping competition from the VIP Hospitality Suite. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Kentucky Horse Park in conjunction with the National Horse Show.

RSVP no later than Nov. 2 to brianna.dodge@ky.gov or call 859-259-4225.

For more information call 859-259-4225.