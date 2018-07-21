Man o' War Run for Big Red

to Google Calendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Man o' War Run for Big Red

Run or walk a 5K or 10K around the grounds of the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park and help us celebrate the legendary racehorse Man o' War, as well as our 40th anniversary!

Cost: $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K, and $15 for children participants ages 7-12.

Included in the race fee is chip timing and a commemorative Man o’ War-themed t-shirt, as well as a one-day pass to the Kentucky Horse Park.

Awards will be offered to the top three male and female finishers, plus the top three finishers in various age groups of the 5K and 10K.

This event is part of the Kentucky Horse Park’s season-long 40th Anniversary Celebration, and commemorates the significant impact the park has made locally, nationally, and internationally, over the past four decades.

For more information call  859-281-7989 or visit kyhorsepark.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Kids & Family, Sports
800-678-8813
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00 iCalendar - Man o' War Run for Big Red - 2018-07-21 08:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Submit Yours