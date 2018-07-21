Man o' War Run for Big Red

Run or walk a 5K or 10K around the grounds of the beautiful Kentucky Horse Park and help us celebrate the legendary racehorse Man o' War, as well as our 40th anniversary!

Cost: $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K, and $15 for children participants ages 7-12.

Included in the race fee is chip timing and a commemorative Man o’ War-themed t-shirt, as well as a one-day pass to the Kentucky Horse Park.

Awards will be offered to the top three male and female finishers, plus the top three finishers in various age groups of the 5K and 10K.

This event is part of the Kentucky Horse Park’s season-long 40th Anniversary Celebration, and commemorates the significant impact the park has made locally, nationally, and internationally, over the past four decades.

For more information call 859-281-7989 or visit kyhorsepark.com