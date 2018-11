MAN UP Banquet

MAN UP will be honoring 10 outstanding men on Saturday, Dec. 1 (6-9 pm) at the UAW/ FORD Local 862 Union Hall 3000 Fern Valley Rd.

Tickets are $30 each or a table of 8 is $200-($25 each). Please come and honor these men and support the great work that MAN UP does!

For more information visit serviceforpeace.com